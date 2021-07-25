-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas uses impressive second to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 2nd at 13 under with Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Vegas's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Vegas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Vegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
