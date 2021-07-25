-
Jason Dufner shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Dufner chips in for birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Jason Dufner chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.
Jason Dufner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 27th at 7 under; Chez Reavie and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 13 under; Pat Perez and Cameron Champ are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Charl Schwartzel, Gary Woodland, Ryan Armour, Cameron Tringale, Roger Sloan, Brice Garnett, and Bo Hoag are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
Dufner missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dufner had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.
