Bogey-free 5-under 66 by J.T. Poston in the final round at the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston lands tee shot within 9-feet of the cup at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, J.T. Poston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Poston finished his round tied for 27th at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, J.T. Poston's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Poston hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Poston hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.
