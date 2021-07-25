Gary Woodland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Woodland hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 third. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Woodland had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Woodland's 89 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's his second shot went 40 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Woodland had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.