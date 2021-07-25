-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Erik van Rooyen hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, van Rooyen's 90 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, van Rooyen had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, van Rooyen's 95 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, van Rooyen's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, van Rooyen had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
