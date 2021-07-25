-
Denny McCarthy comes back from a rocky start in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy chips it close to yield birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McCarthy finished his round tied for 69th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Denny McCarthy's his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy's tee shot went 220 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, McCarthy's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
