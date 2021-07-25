-
David Lingmerth shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Lingmerth's nice approach leads to birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
David Lingmerth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 28th at 7 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lingmerth hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 third. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Lingmerth hit his 112 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.
After a 240 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Lingmerth chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Lingmerth chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.
