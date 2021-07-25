In his final round at the 3M Open, David Hearn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hearn finished his round tied for 61st at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 fifth, David Hearn's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Hearn to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Hearn chipped in his third shot from 99 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hearn had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Hearn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hearn's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hearn hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hearn at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Hearn hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.