Chris Baker shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Baker's tight tee shot leads to birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Chris Baker makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Chris Baker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 56th at 3 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Baker had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Baker's 95 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 2 under for the round.
