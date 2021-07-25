-
-
Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Chez Reavie's dialed in approach yields birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Reavie's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Reavie suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
-
-