  • Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie's dialed in approach yields birdie at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.