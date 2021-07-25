In his final round at the 3M Open, Chesson Hadley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Brice Garnett, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Bo Hoag, Louis Oosthuizen, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, Austin Eckroat, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 8th at 10 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Chesson Hadley's 119 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hadley's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 30 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hadley's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Hadley chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.