Chase Seiffert shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Chase Seiffert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a 286 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Seiffert's 99 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Seiffert hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
