Charles Howell III posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the final round of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Howell III finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Charles Howell III had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Howell III chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
