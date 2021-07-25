-
-
Charl Schwartzel shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel reaches in two to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Charl Schwartzel makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 2nd at 13 under with Jhonattan Vegas and Louis Oosthuizen; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Schwartzel's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schwartzel had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Schwartzel's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Schwartzel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwartzel at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Schwartzel had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
-
-