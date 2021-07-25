-
-
Camilo Villegas shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Camilo Villegas uses nice approach to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Camilo Villegas makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Camilo Villegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ are tied for 1st at 13 under; Roger Sloan and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Pat Perez, Cameron Tringale, K.H. Lee, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 5th at 11 under.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Villegas had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Villegas's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Villegas chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
-
-