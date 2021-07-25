-
Cameron Tringale shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale reaches in two to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
At the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tringale to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Tringale had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to 3 over for the round.
