Cameron Percy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 35th at 6 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Percy had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Percy's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Percy had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 5 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Percy's tee shot went 221 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Percy tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Percy to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into water, Percy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 18th. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.