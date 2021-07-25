-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Cameron Champ in the final round at the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Cameron Champ’s interview after winning 3M Open
Following his final-round 5-under 66 at the 2021 3M Open, Cameron Champ talks about what it means to win for the third time of his PGA TOUR career.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Cameron Champ hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Champ finished his day in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Champ hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Champ's 91 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.
