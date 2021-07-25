-
-
Cam Davis delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Cam Davis reaches in two to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Cam Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Davis finished his round tied for 27th at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cam Davis chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Cam Davis to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Davis missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Davis to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Davis took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
Davis hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Davis reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Davis at 5 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Davis chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 6 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 7 under for the round.
-
-