-
-
Bubba Watson shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Bubba Watson's impressive tee shot leads to birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 56th at 3 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watson had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Watson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
-
-