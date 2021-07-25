-
Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 18th at 9 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 13 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Cameron Tringale, Brian Stuard, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Garnett had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Garnett hit his 107 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Garnett's 164 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.
Garnett his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to 4 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Garnett hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Garnett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garnett at 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
