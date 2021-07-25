-
-
Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Brian Stuard spins wedge to 3 feet and birdies at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Brian Stuard hits a 108-yard wedge to 3 feet, setting up his birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Brian Stuard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; Louis Oosthuizen is in 2nd at 13 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Keith Mitchell, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Stuard his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stuard had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Stuard's 137 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Stuard's tee shot went 221 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
-
-