  • Brandt Snedeker putts well in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker holes lengthy birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.