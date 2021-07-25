-
-
Brandt Snedeker putts well in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker holes lengthy birdie putt at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 9th at 10 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ are tied for 1st at 13 under; Roger Sloan and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Pat Perez, Cameron Tringale, K.H. Lee, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Brandt Snedeker hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Snedeker hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Snedeker's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Snedeker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
-
-