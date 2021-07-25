-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 25, 2021
In his final round at the 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 28th at 7 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the water, Van Pelt hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Van Pelt's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
