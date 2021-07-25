  • Bo Hoag shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Hoag uses the slope to set up birdie at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.