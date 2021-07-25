-
Bo Hoag shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Hoag uses the slope to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Bo Hoag hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 18th at 9 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Keith Mitchell, Mito Pereira, K.H. Lee, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hoag had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hoag's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoag had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hoag had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and three putting. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
