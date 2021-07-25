Beau Hossler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hossler hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hossler's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hossler to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Hossler had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 6 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 5 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hossler's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 46 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hossler's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 5 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hossler's tee shot went 216 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 5 over for the round.