Austin Eckroat shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
Highlights
Austin Eckroat drains second cut putt for birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Austin Eckroat makesa 17-footer from the second cut to birdie the par-4 15th hole.
Austin Eckroat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his round tied for 15th at 9 under; Chez Reavie and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 13 under; Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Cameron Champ are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Cameron Tringale, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Eckroat had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Eckroat's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Eckroat hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Eckroat had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Eckroat hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 5 under for the round.
