In his final round at the 3M Open, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 50th at 3 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Roger Sloan and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Schenk's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Schenk chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk his third shot went 214 yards to the fringe and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Schenk to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Schenk hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Schenk to 4 over for the round.