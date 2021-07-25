-
Adam Long shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 24th at 8 under; Chez Reavie and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 13 under; Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Cameron Champ are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan and Cameron Tringale are tied for 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Long had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
