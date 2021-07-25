-
Adam Hadwin shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 25, 2021
Round Recaps
In his final round at the 3M Open, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 5th at 11 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 13 under; and Louis Oosthuizen and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 91 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
