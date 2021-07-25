-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 51st at 3 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Brandt Snedeker, Brian Stuard, Pat Perez, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Tringale, Maverick McNealy, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 5th at 11 under.
Baddeley had a fantastic chip-in on the 177-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Baddeley chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 3 over for the round.
