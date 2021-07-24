-
Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt jars 20-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Troy Merritt makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Troy Merritt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 18th at 8 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
Merritt got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Merritt's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merritt at even for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Merritt's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at 1 under for the round.
