-
-
Tony Finau putts well in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Adam Hadwin and Ryan Armour share 10-under lead after Friday at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Adam Hadwin and Ryan Armour fired a pair of 6-under 65s to co-lead at 10-under par for the tournament after Friday’s action at TPC Twin Cities.
Tony Finau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 285 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Tony Finau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
-
-