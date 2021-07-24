-
Tom Lewis comes back from a rocky start in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 24, 2021
Highlights
Tom Lewis wraps up day with 29-foot birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Tom Lewis makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Tom Lewis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lewis finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Tom Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tom Lewis to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lewis had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Lewis's 177 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Lewis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Lewis suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
