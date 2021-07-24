-
6-over 77 by Sung Kang in third round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the 3M Open, Sung Kang hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 67th at even par; Bo Hoag and Cameron Tringale are tied for 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 10 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Kang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kang's 175 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Kang had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kang's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
