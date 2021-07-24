-
Sergio Garcia shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia's fairway wood sets up birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Garcia's 75 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Garcia hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Garcia had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Garcia's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
Garcia got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Garcia suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
