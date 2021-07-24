-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings navigates No. 12 for birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under, Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under, and Roger Sloan, Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Stallings's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Stallings's tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Stallings tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
