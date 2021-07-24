-
Scott Piercy shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 69th at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Piercy had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.
Piercy missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the water, Piercy hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Piercy to 5 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.
