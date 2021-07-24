-
Scott Brown putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 third round in the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the 3M Open, Scott Brown hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brown finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Scott Brown got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Brown hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Brown hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
