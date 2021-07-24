-
Sam Ryder putts well in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder makes birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Sam Ryder hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ryder finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Sam Ryder hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Ryder got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Ryder's 163 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Ryder chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
