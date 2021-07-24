-
-
Ryan Brehm shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Ryan Brehm sinks a 32-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Ryan Brehm makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 416-yard par-4 first, Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Brehm at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Brehm had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Brehm got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Brehm to even for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.
After a 349 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Brehm chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.
-
-