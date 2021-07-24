-
Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Armour navigates No. 16 for birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Ryan Armour makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Ryan Armour hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jimmy Walker; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; and Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Armour hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.
