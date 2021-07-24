  • Roger Sloan shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Roger Sloan makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Roger Sloan lands tee shot within 5-feet of the hole to yield birdie at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Roger Sloan makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.