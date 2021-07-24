-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Roger Sloan lands tee shot within 5-feet of the hole to yield birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Roger Sloan makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Roger Sloan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, and Ryan Armour; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; and Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Sloan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Sloan at 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Sloan hit his 96 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
Sloan tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 2 under for the round.
At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Sloan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Sloan hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
