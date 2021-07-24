-
-
Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Rickie Fowler's nice approach yields birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under, Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under, and Roger Sloan, Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Fowler's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Fowler had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Fowler's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Fowler's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 4 under for the round.
Fowler hit his tee shot into the native area, Fowler hit his next to the right side of the fairway, and close the hole by hitting his sixth shot to the green to card a triple bogey on the 596-yard par-5 18th. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the day.
-
-