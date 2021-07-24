-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rafa Cabrera Bello reaches in two to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Rafa Cabrera Bello makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 42nd at 5 under Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under, Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under, and Roger Sloan, Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 416-yard par-4 first, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at 1 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 209 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Cabrera Bello hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
