Patton Kizzire comes back from a rocky start in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kizzire finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-5 12th, Patton Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Kizzire hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
