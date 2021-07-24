-
-
Patrick Rodgers putts himself to an even-par third round of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
In his third round at the 3M Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Patrick Rodgers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Rodgers's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Rodgers's 182 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.
-
-