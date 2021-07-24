Patrick Reed hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his round tied for 29th at 6 under; Bo Hoag and Cameron Tringale are tied for 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Patrick Reed had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 12th, Reed hit his 86 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Reed's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Reed chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Reed's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reed had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.