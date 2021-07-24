-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Pat Perez in the third round at the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez rolls in birdie putt at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Pat Perez makes birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Pat Perez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Perez finished his round tied for 3rd at 10 under with Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; and Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Pat Perez's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Perez had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Perez's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Perez chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.
