Nick Watney shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 24, 2021
Nick Watney hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watney hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Watney to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
